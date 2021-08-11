Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sight Sciences Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sight Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

