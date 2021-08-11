Piper Sandler Downgrades Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41. Metromile has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Metromile will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

