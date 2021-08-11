Piper Sandler Comments on Twist Bioscience Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.07) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares in the company, valued at $38,430,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.