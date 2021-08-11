Piper Sandler Comments on Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

