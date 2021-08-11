Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $60,543,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 96,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

