Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

