Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PECO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

