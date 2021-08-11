Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading Down 25.5%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was down 25.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Investec upgraded Pharos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

