Phantasma Reaches One Day Volume of $449,750.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $449,750.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,737.32 or 1.00030823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00069760 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

