PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to announce $281.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.00 million and the highest is $297.00 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $202.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.20. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,399. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

