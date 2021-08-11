Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.37. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.