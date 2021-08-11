Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,288 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,634 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.