Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

NYSE:SRE opened at $131.75 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

