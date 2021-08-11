Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

