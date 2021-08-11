Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 712 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

