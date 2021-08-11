Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,447 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 67,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.5% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,272,584 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

