Peculium Hits Market Capitalization of $4.95 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Peculium coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Peculium has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $359,429.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.79 or 0.00882135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00112255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00145924 BTC.

About Peculium

PCL is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars.

