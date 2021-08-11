Pearson plc Plans Dividend of GBX 6.30 (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PSON opened at GBX 795.80 ($10.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 834. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSON. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

