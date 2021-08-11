PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

