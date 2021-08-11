PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) released its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,755.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

