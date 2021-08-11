PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down to $46.17

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.17, but opened at $44.51. PC Connection shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered PC Connection from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 208,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PC Connection by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

