PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PAYS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,666. PaySign has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PaySign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.