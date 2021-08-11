PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $274.37. 6,257,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $322.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.