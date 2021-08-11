PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,240 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.5% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $274.37. 6,257,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,759. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $322.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16.
In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.
PayPal Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
