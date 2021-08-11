PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of PAVmed worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PAVmed by 89.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PAVmed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PAVmed by 18.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PAVmed by 20.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAVM stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

