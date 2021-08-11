Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Passage Bio stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.53. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

