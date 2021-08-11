Partner Communications (PTNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNR opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.61 and a beta of 0.85. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

