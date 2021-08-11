Particl Reaches Market Cap of $14.50 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Particl has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $9,182.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008335 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00189993 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,469,957 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,358 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

