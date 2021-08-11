Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.40.

Get Parkland alerts:

TSE:PKI opened at C$38.84 on Monday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.68.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.