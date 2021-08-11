Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.40.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$38.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.68. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

