PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

PAR traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,162. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

