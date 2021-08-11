Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.46

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$32.46 and last traded at C$33.00, with a volume of 71500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

