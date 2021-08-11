Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 2,705 ($35.34) and last traded at GBX 2,525.66 ($33.00), with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,515 ($32.86).

Specifically, insider Gavin Hill bought 917 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Insiders bought 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,968 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,340.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

