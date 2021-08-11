Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OXM. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,838.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.94.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

