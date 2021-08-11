Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $167,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter worth $341,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 8.2% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 110.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 159,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

