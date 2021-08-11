Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,864. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Otter Tail
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.
