Otter Tail Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. 44,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

