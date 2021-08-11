Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1,632.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.