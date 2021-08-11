Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,928. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

OR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

