Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.
Shares of OR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,928. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
