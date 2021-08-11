Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of OR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

