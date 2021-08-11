OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 12-Month High at $500.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500.50 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 498.40 ($6.51), with a volume of 436274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489.80 ($6.40).

OSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.06.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

