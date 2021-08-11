OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.