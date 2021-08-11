Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Organogenesis stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 193,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

