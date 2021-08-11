Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,327 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

LPX stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.