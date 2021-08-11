Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

