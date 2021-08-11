Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:MSA opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

