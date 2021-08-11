Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

