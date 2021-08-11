Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $145,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

MAN opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.