Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 38,297 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 689.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

