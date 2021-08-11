Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT opened at $146.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.76.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $741,721. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

