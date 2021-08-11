Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 12,152 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 152.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Globe Life by 28.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15.7% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 118,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 740,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,602,000 after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,682. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

